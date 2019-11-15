Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Iran reveals shocking COVID-19 statistics|Civil Servants advised to report to work|All 91 schools in Lautoka closed until further notice amid case of COVID19|USP closes Lautoka campus|COVID-19 Contact tracing underway|Vicious attacks on COVID-19 victim condemned|Fiji Airways says flight attendant had undergone mandatory screening|PM announces major restrictions due to COVID-19|Banks ready to ease loan repayments|Ministry of Health trace movement of COVID-19 patient since Monday|Sayed-Khaiyum outlines employment scenarios|Fiji has first confirmed case of COVID-19|NZ in coronavirus lockdown - borders closed to foreigners|Fiji expected to lose over 30,000 tourists if COVID-19 escalates|Hundreds of people in Labasa rush to supermarkets|Australia shuts borders to all non-citizens|Supermarkets busier than usual|Minister Reddy announces Agriculture COVID-19 response|PM to make announcement regarding COVID-19|HFC Bank ready to help customers|Panic buying continues in Suva|Large crowds rush to supermarkets in Lautoka|Marist 7s postponed|Businesses urged to have continuity plan|Proper hygiene is vital to combat COVID-19|
Fiji Stories World Stories

World

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's

BBC
March 20, 2020 6:47 am

Coronavirus has killed more people in Italy than in any other country, after deaths there rose by 427 in a day.

The number of deaths now stands at 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated last year.

There have been 3,245 reported deaths in China, but there have been questions over the reliability of its data.

Article continues after advertisement

A lockdown imposed on 12 March in Italy has been extended beyond the original 25 March end date. Nearly all Italians have been told to stay at home.

Despite these measures, the number of new cases and deaths has continued to spiral.

There have been 220,000 cases of the virus worldwide with more than 9,000 deaths.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.