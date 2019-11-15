Coronavirus: Italy to close all schools as deaths rise

Italy has confirmed that it will shut all schools from Thursday for 10 days as it battles to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

All schools and universities are to close until 15 March, officials said.

A total of 107 people have now been killed by the coronavirus in Italy, which has the most serious outbreak in Europe.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the country’s health service risked being overwhelmed.

Most of the more than 3,000 cases are in the north but others have been confirmed in 19 of Italy’s 20 regions.

Globally about 3,200 people have died and more than 90,000 have been infected, the vast majority in China, where the virus emerged late last year.