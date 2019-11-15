Home

World

Coronavirus: Israel to bring in 14-day quarantine for all arrivals

| @BBCWorld
March 10, 2020 10:10 am

Everyone arriving in Israel will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says.

“All those coming to Israel from abroad will be placed in isolation,” he said in a video address posted to Twitter.

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said the measure would be effective immediately for all Israelis returning to the country.

It will apply to foreign citizens from Thursday, he added.

The move means that foreign arrivals will have to prove that they have adequate accommodation to be quarantined during their stay in the country.

