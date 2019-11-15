India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says

India will extend a strict nationwide lockdown imposed last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top official says.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with state ministers, and many of them urged the government to prolong the measure.

Delhi’s chief minister said Mr Modi had agreed to extend the lockdown, due to end on Tuesday, without giving details.

It comes amid concerns about how the lockdown has hit the country’s poorest.

The spread of the virus has been varied in India with some states seeing bigger jumps in cases, despite the shutdown. Millions of migrant workers have been left jobless with the poorest suffering most.

India has confirmed about 8,000 infections and 288 deaths, according to a tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the disease globally. The true figures, however, are thought to be far higher.

On Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Mr Modi had “taken [a] correct decision to extend [the] lockdown”, without saying for how long the extension would be.

“If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is [important] to extend it.”

Later on Saturday, an online post from the prime minister’s office said the “extensive deliberations” with chief ministers had been fruitful and there “seems to be a consensus” to extend the lockdown measures two weeks.

Mr Modi also described the next three to four weeks as “critical” to seeing the impact of measures taken so far.

There has been no official confirmation to extend the national lockdown, but some state-wide extensions have now been announced.