Coronavirus: India announces $264bn economic rescue package

BBC news
May 13, 2020 4:23 pm
The lockdown has hit poorer Indians and migrant workers hard

India has announced a 20 trillion rupee ($264bn; £216bn) economic package to help the country cope with its prolonged coronavirus lockdown.

In a televised address Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the measures would support farmers and small businesses.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to announce further details in the next few days.

India has more than 70,000 cases among its 1.3bn population and is expected to pass China’s numbers within a week.

Mr Modi said the package, which is equivalent to 10% of India’s gross domestic product, aimed to help people who have lost their jobs and businesses hit by the shutdown.

He also said that strict stay-at-home orders would be extended beyond 17 May with a new set of rules.

 

