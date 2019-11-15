Coronavirus hits all 50 US states as death toll rises

The deadly coronavirus has now hit all 50 states in the US as West Virginia reported its first case of the infection on Tuesday.

Announcing its first Covid-19 patient, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said: “We knew this was coming.”

New York City said it is considering a lockdown similar to one in the San Francisco Bay area.

There have so far been 108 deaths in the US from coronavirus and more than 6,300 confirmed cases nationwide.

Globally there are about 200,000 cases and nearly 8,000 people have died.