Coronavirus has killed 1,018 people

There have been a reported 42,708 diagnosed cases of coronavirus in China, with the death toll surpassing 1,017 in China alone, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The director-general said there had been 393 cases outside China, across 24 countries, and one death. It brings the worldwide total to 1,018 deaths and 43,101 cases, according to the WHO.

He also announced the coronavirus would be named COVID-19 and said a vaccine could be ready in 18 months.