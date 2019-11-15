Coronavirus: Government to pay up to 80% of workers' wages

The government is to pay the wages of employees unable to work due to the coronavrius pandemic in a radical move aimed at protecting people’s jobs.

It will pay 80% of wages for employees unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic, worth up to £2,500 a month.

The “unprecedented” measures would stop workers being laid off due to the crisis, chancellor Rishi Sunak said.

Firms have warned the virus could see them collapse, wiping out thousands of jobs, as life in the UK is put on hold.

Mr Sunak said closing pubs and restaurants would have a “significant impact” on businesses.

It is understood that the wage subsidy will apply to firms where bosses have already had to lay off workers due to the coronavirus, as long as they are brought back into the workforce and instead granted a leave of absence.

The chancellor said the move would mean workers should be able to keep their jobs, even if their employer could not afford to pay them.

The wages cover, which relates to gross pay, will be backdated to the start of March and last for three months, but Mr Sunak said he would extend the scheme for longer “if necessary”.

The scheme, which will be run by HMRC, is expected to make the first grants to businesses “within weeks”, a Treasury spokeswoman said, and the department is hoping all payments will be made by the end of April.

The Federation of Small Businesses warned this delay meant many small firms would still face “an immediate, potentially terminal cash flow crunch”.

Chairman Mike Cherry said banks now needed to play their part and “ensure that any small business owner seeking a 12-month interest free loan from Monday is helped immediately.”

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell criticised the new job retention scheme, saying it needed to “go a lot farther and a lot faster.”

He said the government “has shifted under the pressure we [Labour] put on him” but raised concerns that the plans to pay 80% of workers’ wages where needed represented “quite a significant wage cut” and warned of “weeks” of delays.

But employers’ body the CBI said Mr Sunak’s announcement was “a landmark package”.

“It marks the start of the UK’s economic fightback – an unparalleled joint effort by enterprise and government to help our country emerge from this crisis with the minimum possible damage,” said director general Carolyn Fairbairn.

‘Not alone’

The government has faced huge pressure to intervene to support workers to prevent mass unemployment as anti-virus measures have seen many firms’ revenues evaporate almost overnight.

The wage package is the latest in a string of government moves aimed at easing the burden on businesses and their employees.

“I know that people are worried about losing their jobs, about not being able to pay the rent or mortgage, about not having enough set by for food and bills… to all those at home right now, anxious about the days ahead, I say this: you will not face this alone,” Mr Sunak said.

‘Stand behind workers’

The chancellor also urged employers to stand by their workers during the coronavirus crisis.

“I know it’s incredibly difficult out there.

“The government is doing its best to stand behind you and I’m asking you to do your best to stand behind our workers,” he said.