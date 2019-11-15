Coronavirus: Government launches public health campaign

A new public health campaign advises people to use tissues to catch a cough or sneeze and to wash their hands regularly to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The NHS-branded adverts will appear on social media, radio and in newspapers.

The health secretary said the ads will “help the public protect themselves”.

Meanwhile, officials said they were making “good progress” tracing those who had close contact with two people diagnosed with the virus in the UK.

The two Chinese nationals – who are related – were taken ill at a hotel in York last week and are now being treated at a specialist facility in Newcastle.