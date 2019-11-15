Coronavirus global death toll soars to nearly 500

The health authority in Hubei province in China says that 65 people died of the coronavirus in the province on Tuesday.

Raising the Hubei death toll since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak to 479 people.

This brings the global death toll to more than 490 victims.

Authorities confirmed an additional 3,156 cases of the virus in Hubei, where more than 50 million people live, which brings the total number of cases in the epicenter of the outbreak to 16,678.

A total of 12,627 patients have been hospitalized in the province, including 771 who are in critical condition, according to the health authority.

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now well over 23,000.