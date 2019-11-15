Home

World

Coronavirus global cases surpass 300,000

CNN
March 22, 2020 9:36 am
More than 300,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus and at least 12,944 have died [Source: CNN]

More than 300,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus and at least 12,944 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

A global recession is on us and experts believe coronavirus could drag the world economy into a depression.

More than 250 people have now died from the virus in the United States.

