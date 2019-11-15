Coronavirus: FTSE 100, Dow, S&P 500 in worst day since 1987

Shares around the world have plunged as investors fear the spread of the coronavirus will destroy economic growth with government action insufficient to arrest the decline.

The main UK index dropped more than 10% in its worst day since 1987.

In the US, the Dow and S&P 500 were also hit by their steepest daily falls since 1987.

Article continues after advertisement

The declines came despite actions by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to ease financial strains.

At the start of US trading, plummeting shares triggered an unusual automatic suspension in trading for the second time this week.

When trade resumed 15 minutes later, shares continued to fall, taking cues from the slide in European markets.

The S&P 500 fell 9.5% and the Nasdaq ended 9.4% lower, while losses on the UK’s FTSE 100 wiped some £160.4bn off the market. In France and Germany, indexes cratered more than 12%.

“Markets are at a breaking point,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com. “No one knows what a total economic shutdown, however temporary, looks like.”

The declines came after the US restricted travel from mainland Europe.

Losses on European indexes accelerated after the eurozone’s central bank failed to cut interest rates, although it did pledge fresh stimulus measures.

The New York branch of the Federal Reserve said it was pumping $1.5tr to ease strains in the debt markets, offering increased overnight loans to banks and expanding the kinds of assets it will buy to keep firms lending.

The announcement, which came after European markets had closed, briefly sent shares higher, but they dropped back by the end of the day.

Rate cuts by the US central bank last week and the Bank of England on Wednesday also did little to soothe investors.

“What we really need is some huge confidence that this isn’t going to cause the kind of stress and horrible loss of life [it has] in Italy everywhere else in the world,” said former Goldman Sachs chief economist Lord Jim O’Neill.

Stocks in Asia also saw big falls earlier, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index closing 4.4% lower.