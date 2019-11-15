Coronavirus: Evacuation flight for Britons on Diamond Princess lands in UK

A flight carrying Britons evacuated from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan has arrived back in the UK.

On board were 30 British and two Irish passengers, who had been quarantined on the liner for 16 days.

The flight landed at Boscombe Down, an airbase in Wiltshire, after leaving Tokyo late on Friday night.

The group are travelling on coaches to Arrowe Park hospital in Wirral, where they will spend 14 days in quarantine.

They have so far tested negative for Covid-19, the illness brought on by coronavirus.

Arrowe Park Hospital was previously used to quarantine British nationals who were flown back to the UK from Wuhan last month and earlier this month.

The chief executive of Wirral Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, Janelle Holmes, said the hospital was using that experience as a “blueprint” for treating the new group.

She said: “The group of people is slightly different.

“Obviously, they have come from a cruise ship rather than from their own homes over in China, but we are working exactly the same as we did before, with the healthcare professionals and Public Health England to make sure they are safe, well managed and comfortable while they are with us.”

The evacuation flight took off from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport late on Friday evening (GMT) and landed at Boscombe Down, a Ministry of Defence base in Wiltshire, about 11:30 GMT on Saturday.

In a statement issued after the plane landed, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Foreign Office had “worked hard” to get the passengers “back to the UK securely”.

“Our number one priority has consistently been the health and safety of UK nationals,” he added.

The flight had previously been delayed after the British embassy said it was “logistically complicated”.