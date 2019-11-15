Coronavirus: England highest level of excess deaths

Home

| @BBCWorld
July 31, 2020 7:08 am

The UK saw some of the biggest rises in deaths rates in Europe in the months until the middle of June, official analysis shows.

England saw the largest increase in death rates in Europe, with Scotland seeing the third largest increase.

The Office for National Statistics says that Spain saw the highest peak in rates of death in Europe.

But the UK had the longest period of above-average deaths and so overall saw higher death rates.

By 29 May, the death rate in England was 7.5% higher than it has been in recent years.

Spain’s increase, 6.7%, was the second highest in the countries studied followed by Scotland’s rise of 5.1%.

Wales and Northern Ireland both also featured in the list of hardest-hit countries.

The ONS analysis also looked at how individual cities were affected.

Cities in Spain and Italy, like Barcelona, Milan and Madrid, were harder hit than any city in the UK.

But the analysis also shows the epidemic in the UK was more widespread than in other countries.

Seven of the 15 cities with the biggest rise in death rates are in the UK.

