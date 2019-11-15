World
Coronavirus: Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BBC
February 4, 2020 12:34 pm
Yan Cheng's name has been trending on social media since news of his death broke.
Two officials in China have been removed from their posts after a teenager with cerebral palsy died when his father – and sole carer – was quarantined for suspected coronavirus.
16-year-old Yan Cheng was found dead today, a week after his father and brother were placed in quarantine.
The boy was fed only twice during this time, according to reports.
The family lived in China’s central Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials had previously announced that an investigation would be carried out into the boy’s death.
In China, 361 people have died of coronavirus and more than 17,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed. There have also been more than 150 confirmed cases of the virus outside China, including one death in the Philippines.