Coronavirus: Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined

Two officials in China have been removed from their posts after a teenager with cerebral palsy died when his father – and sole carer – was quarantined for suspected coronavirus.

16-year-old Yan Cheng was found dead today, a week after his father and brother were placed in quarantine.

The boy was fed only twice during this time, according to reports.

Article continues after advertisement

The family lived in China’s central Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials had previously announced that an investigation would be carried out into the boy’s death.

In China, 361 people have died of coronavirus and more than 17,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed. There have also been more than 150 confirmed cases of the virus outside China, including one death in the Philippines.