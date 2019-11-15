Home

We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all: PM|Supplementary Budget will be tabled today|Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action|Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide|Sawani Village, Bua on lockdown|Supermarkets in Nadi have stock replenished|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all|Six passengers yet to come forward|CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in Lautoka|Fifth confirmed case in isolation, family members under quarantine|Restaurants, cafeteria heed directives from govt amid COVID-19|Stay calm and connected says Empower Fiji|No shortage of food and toilet paper: FCCC|FCCC warns against fake COVID-19 products|PM urges Fijians to think of their health and curb all socializing|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|PSV Drivers warned to adhere to Lautoka restrictions|Be responsible and don't be selfish: COMPOL|Consumers warned about unauthorized COVID-19 test kits|Two more charged for disobeying lawful order|Local testing helps Ministry quickly identify cases of COVID-19|
Coronavirus delays Russian vote on Putin staying in power

| @BBCWorld
March 26, 2020 7:07 am
Mr Putin put on special protective gear as he visited coronavirus patients at a hospital in Moscow [Source: BBC]

Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a vote on constitutional change that would allow him to stay in power, because of coronavirus concerns.

He said the public vote – previously due to be held on 22 April – would be delayed until a “later date”.

The proposed changes include scrapping a ban on allowing Mr Putin to run for office again.

The changes have already been approved by parliament and Russia’s constitutional court.

They would give Mr Putin – who is serving his fourth presidential term and has dominated Russian politics for two decades – the right to serve two more consecutive terms

