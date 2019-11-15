Coronavirus death toll to 107; 3,089 cases: Live updates

Governments around the world are scrambling to contain the spread of COVID-19, which is growing globally even as transmission in China, where the virus originated at the end of last year, continues to show signs of slowing.

There are more than 93,000 cases around the world – the overwhelming majority in China – but as deaths are reported in Italy, Iran and the United States, authorities are considering new quarantine zones and travel restrictions.

As the number of deaths rose in Iran and Italy, Poland, Morocco, Andorra, Armenia and Argentina all confirmed their first cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Article continues after advertisement

A Saudi national travelling from Iran through Bahrain tested positive for coronavirus.

The man didn’t disclose at the border that he was coming from Iran, and that he was in company with the first case reported on Monday.

The total number of cases in Sweden rose to 52 as new cases were registered in Stockholm.

Meanwhile US lawmakers have reached a deal to provide $8.3 billion in emergency aid to confront the novel coronavirus in a bipartisan effort.