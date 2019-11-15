Home

Coronavirus death toll rises to 805

TVNZ
February 9, 2020 11:50 am

The Coronavirus worldwide death toll has risen to 805, up from 722.

Health officials in the Hubei province reported an extra 81 deaths today, which brings the toll in mainland China to 803, according to AFP.

Two others have also died outside of China.

The latest figure is higher than the 2003 SARS outbreak, which had a death toll of 774.

It comes after another 3399 reported cases of the illness, bringing the total to 34,546.

More than 34,800 people around the world have been infected with the illness since it was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

