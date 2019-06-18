Coronavirus death toll in China hits 41 as medical staff struggle to cope

Fifteen more people have been confirmed dead in Hubei province from a deadly new coronavirus.

This is according to the provincial health authority, raising the death toll to 41 in mainland China.

Authorities in China have imposed indefinite travel restrictions on tens of millions of people across 11 cities in an unprecedented effort to contain the spread, as hospitals at the epicentre of the outbreak struggle to handle a surge in new patients.

The virus, which was first discovered in the city of Wuhan in December, has spread to every province in China, except the remote autonomous regions of Qinghai and Tibet, with the number of infections rising to more than 900 worldwide.

Another 180 cases of the virus were confirmed in Hubei, said the provincial health authority. This raises the total number of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus cases to 1,072 in mainland China.

The weeklong Lunar New Year holiday, which began Friday, has led to concerns that the outbreak could quickly accelerate, as hundreds of millions of people travel across the country to visit friends and relatives.

Wuhan, the largest and most populous city in central China, was placed under lockdown Thursday, while public transport has been suspended in 10 neighbouring cities.

Numerous other measures and restrictions on public gatherings have also been implemented in the region. Around 32 million people could be affected.