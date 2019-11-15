World
Coronavirus: Death toll continues to rise
CNN Philippines
February 3, 2020 7:04 am
The Hubei health authority reported that 56 people died of the coronavirus on Sunday, raising the death toll since the beginning of the outbreak to 361.
Authorities confirmed an additional 2,103 cases of the virus in Hubei, according to the health authority, which brings the total number of cases to over 16,600.
The health authority said 9,618 patients have been hospitalized, including 478 who are in critical condition.
