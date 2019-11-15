Home

Coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 106, over 4,000 people infected

| @BBCWorld
January 28, 2020 2:59 pm

Chinese authorities say 106 people have died from the new coronavirus and more than 4,000 people are infected.

The country has meanwhile further tightened travel restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

The city of Wuhan, thought to be the epicentre of the virus, is already in effective lockdown as is much of surrounding Hubei province.

The number of those infected internationally has also gone up with new cases in Singapore and Germany.

Across China, several major cities have suspended public transport systems.

So far, there have been no deaths outside China.

