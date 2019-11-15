Home

Coronavirus: Couple live-streams into own wedding amid fears

| @BBCWorld
February 6, 2020 2:46 pm
The wedding couple and their parents gave a toast to the room via livestream [Source: BBC]

Weddings don’t always go exactly to plan, but as coronavirus infections continue to rise, one celebration had to go ahead without the bride and groom.

Singapore couple Joseph Yew and his wife Kang Ting returned from a trip to China just days before their wedding.

When guests expressed concerns about attending, the couple found a way to alleviate their fears.

The bride and groom stayed away, instead live streaming themselves into a venue full of friends and family.

The wedding couple made their toasts and their speeches entirely over the video call, to the amusement of their guests seated in the wedding hall.

The coronavirus has killed 550 people in China and has spread to about two dozen countries.

Singapore has reported 28 cases of the infection so far – making it the country with the second highest number of confirmed cases of the virus outside China after Japan.

