Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases pass one million

| @BBCWorld
April 3, 2020 8:28 am

More than a million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University – another grim milestone as the world grapples with the spreading pandemic.

More than 51,000 people have died and more than 208,000 have recovered, according to the university’s figures.

The US accounts for most cases; Italy the highest death toll.

The disease, COVID-19, first emerged in central China three months ago.

