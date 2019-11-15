Home

Coronavirus: Chinese media confusion over doctor's death

| @BBCWorld
February 7, 2020 6:47 am

Chinese media have changed a report that a doctor who blew the whistle on the coronavirus outbreak has died of the infection.

The state-run Global Times said Li Wenliang had died in Wuhan but later reported he was instead critically ill.

The People’s Daily had earlier sent out a tweet saying Dr Li’s death had sparked “national grief”.

Dr Li warned fellow medics about the virus on 30 December but was told by police to stop making “false comments”.

The coronavirus has now killed more than 560 people and infected 28,000 in China.

