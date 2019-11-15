Coronavirus: China to build hospital in 10 days to treat patients with virus

China expanded its lockdown against the deadly new virus to an unprecedented 36 million people – and is rushing to build a prefabricated, 1000-bed hospital for victims.

The number of confirmed cases around the world climbed to more than 850, with at least 25 deaths, all of them in China.

The US reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalised after returning from China. She was reported to be doing well.

Transportation was shut down in Wuhan, the city of 11 million at the epicentre of the outbreak, and in at least 12 other cities in central China’s Hubei province, encompassing a population bigger than that of New York, London, Paris and Moscow combined.

Authorities in Beijing and other cities cancelled many public celebrations and other events marking Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday.

Hospitals in Wuhan grappled with a flood of patients and a lack of supplies. Videos circulating online showed throngs of frantic people in masks lined up for checks, and some people complained that family members who had sought diagnoses were turned away at hospitals that were at capacity.

Authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere put out calls for medicine, disinfection equipment, masks, goggles, gowns and other protective gear.

Wuhan authorities said they are rapidly constructing a new hospital to deal with the crisis, to be completed February 3.

It will be modelled on a SARS hospital that was built in Beijing in just six days during the SARS outbreak.

The seriousness of the crisis was still an open question.