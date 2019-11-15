Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says UK is past the peak of outbreak

PM Boris Johnson said he will set out a “comprehensive plan” next week on how to restart the economy, reopen schools and help people travel to work following the coronavirus lockdown.

He said the UK was “past the peak” of the virus outbreak, but stressed the country must not “risk a second spike”.

Mr Johnson said face masks will be “useful” as part of the strategy for coming out of lockdown.

Some 26,771 people have now died with the virus in the UK, a rise of 674.

The prime minister said that “we can now see the sunlight”, but he insisted that to avoid the “disaster” of a second peak the UK must meet the fifth of five tests before the lockdown can be lifted.

“Nothing we do should lift the R or reproduction rate – back above one,” he said.

More than 81,000 coronavirus tests were carried out on Wednesday, still short of the government’s target of 100,000 by the end of April. Mr Johnson insisted: “We’re massively ramping up testing.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the prime minister’s commitment to outline a plan next week as “a step in the right direction”.