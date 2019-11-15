Home

Coronavirus: At least 162 dead, 4,586 confirmed cases

CNN
January 30, 2020 6:26 am

There are now at least 162 dead from Wuhan coronavirus in China’s Hubei province – the epicenter of the outbreak.

according to Hubei’s provincial health authority, there is a total of 4,586 confirmed cases in the province by the end of Wednesday.

The case count for the province has gone up by 1,032, and death toll has gone up by 37 from the previous day.

This brings the number of cases for mainland China to over 7,000 and the death toll for mainland China to 170.

