Coronavirus: Another 41 catch virus on quarantined cruise ship

Another 41 people on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus – bringing the total to 61.

Some 3,700 people are on board the Diamond Princess, which is quarantined in Yokohama for at least two weeks.

The checks began after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who had been on the ship last month fell ill with the virus.

He boarded the cruise ship in Yokohama on 20 January and disembarked in Hong Kong on 25 January.

A separate cruise ship – the World Dream – has been quarantined in Hong Kong after eight former passengers caught the virus.

It has around 3,600 people on board, but none have tested positive so far.

The new cases on the Diamond Princess bring Japan’s number of confirmed cases to 86, the second highest figure after China.

The coronavirus has killed more than 630 people, the majority in China. Globally, it has infected over 31,400 people across 25 countries and territories.