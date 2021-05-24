COP26: Thunberg tells Glasgow protest politicians are pretending

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has told young protesters that politicians attending COP26 are “pretending to take our future seriously”.

The arrival of world leaders in Glasgow for the COP26 summit triggered a series of demos across the city.

The gathering attended by Ms Thunberg was one of dozens taking place.

She told fellow activists from “Fridays for Future” that change would not come from politicians at the summit but from individuals showing leadership.

The Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior was sailing up the Clyde, with plans to dock near the conference venue.

Demonstrations by French and Tamil groups were being held south of the River Clyde.