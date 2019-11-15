Home

Cook Islands to reopen borders

RNZ
June 5, 2020 12:00 pm
The prime minister of the Cook Islands, Henry Puna. [Source: RNZ]

The Cook Islands will reopen its borders to Cook Islanders and work permit holders in two weeks, the Prime Minister Henry Puna has announced.

From June 19, Cook Islanders and work permit holders who have been in New Zealand for the past 30 days and want to return home, or take up or resume employment, will be eligible. They will not be required to go into quarantine.

The Cook Islands News reports officials are also working to enable the return of those travelling from outside New Zealand, including work permit holders stranded in Australia and the Philippines.

Tourism and business operators are hailing it as a step in the right direction – they especially welcome Mr Puna’s push for a reopening for Kiwi tourists when New Zealand lowers its lockdown status to level 1.

