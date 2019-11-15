Control of Congress up for grabs

The US state of Georgia is going to the polls for a second-round vote that will decide whether President-elect Joe Biden’s Democrats control the Senate.

Mr Biden’s party needs to win both seats in the state’s runoffs to gain full control of Congress – and with it the power to push forward his agenda.

The Republican Party of outgoing President Donald Trump needs only to win one in order to retain the Senate.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Biden said Georgians could shape the US for years to come.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump told voters it was their “last chance to save the America” they loved.