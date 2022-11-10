Control of Congress hangs in balance after midterms

[Source: BBC]

Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of the US Congress, a day after the midterms.

With votes still being counted, Republicans are favourites to win the House of Representatives, but the fight for the Senate is on a knife-edge.

Democrats have gained a key Senate seat in Pennsylvania, but two other contests remain too close and one is heading for a run-off vote next month.

The economy and abortion were the biggest concerns for voters.

Though this should have benefitted Republicans, they have not seen the “red wave” of victories they had hoped for.

The US Congress is made up of two parts – the House of Representatives and the Senate. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate were up for grabs. Members of the House represent their local populations and Senators represent the interests of their states.

Although President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is not on the ballot, the midterms will shape the fate of his agenda. If Democrats lose control of either the House or the Senate, Republicans will be able to block his plans.

In one of the most closely watched Senate races, left-wing Democrat John Fetterman – who has been recovering from a stroke – beat Trump-backed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

Another critical Senate race, between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia, is headed to a run-off in four weeks as neither candidate secured more than 50% of the vote.

The results of other key Senate races in Arizona and Nevada are also still in play. The BBC’s US partner CBS News says Arizona is leaning Democrat, but Nevada remains a toss-up, with more votes being tallied.

It means that the verdict on which party holds power in the upper chamber of Congress may not be known for days, or even weeks.

Elections for state governors also took place in several states. Republicans have held on to the governors’ mansions in the key states of Texas, Florida and Georgia.