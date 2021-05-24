Construction spotted at Punggye-ri nuclear test site

North Korea appears to have started repairing a closed nuclear testing site, according to satellite images.

The Punggye-ri site was shut in 2018 and some parts were blown up, after leader Kim Jong-un promised to halt all nuclear tests.

The new finding by US analysts comes amid predictions the country could resume testing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

But analysts also say it could be years before Punggye-ri is ready for tests.

The satellite images showed “very early signs of activity” which took place only in the last few days, including construction of a new building, repair of an existing one, and lumber and sawdust at Punggye-Ri, according to a report by analysts from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS).

The pictures were taken on Friday by satellite imaging company Maxar.

The work indicates that North Korea “has made some decision about the status of the test site”, the analysts said.

One possibility could be a plan to bring the test site back to a state of readiness to resume nuclear explosive testing.

The move would align with an earlier statement issued by North Korea in January to “examine the issue of restarting all temporarily-suspended activities,” they said.

But the analysts called the new activity spotted at Punggye-ri “preliminary”, pointing out it could take “months, if not years, from being ready for North Korea to conduct nuclear explosions”. They added that this would depend on the extent of the damage inflicted to the site’s tunnels when it was closed down.

Another possibility, they said, was that North Korea may resume nuclear testing at another location.