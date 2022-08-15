Congress team follows Pelosi with second high-level visit in a month

[Source: BBC]

A US congressional delegation has arrived for an unannounced visit to Taiwan, 12 days after a tour of the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Five members of Congress will visit until today, said Washington’s de-facto embassy in the capital Taipei.

A statement from the American Institute in Taiwan said the team’s visit was part of a wider visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

It added that the five members – led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey – would discuss issues including regional security, trade and investment with Taiwanese leaders.

The group are due to meet the Taiwanese President later today.

The President’s office said the month’s second high-level American visit signalled “firm support” for Taiwan.