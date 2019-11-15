Congress passes $484bn economic relief bill

The US House of Representatives has passed a new COVID-19 relief package totalling $484bn (£391bn), the fourth aid bill to clear Congress in response to the pandemic.

The legislation, approved by 388-5, devotes more money to a small business aid fund, hospitals and wider testing.

President Donald Trump has already said he will enact the bill, which passed the Senate unanimously on Tuesday.

The US has over 845,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 46,800 deaths.

Last month, Washington enacted the largest economic stimulus package in US history, with $2 trillion in coronavirus aid.