Congress' last-ditch talks on virus stimulus fail

Last-ditch negotiations at the US Congress to forge another stimulus package for the coronavirus-ravaged economy have collapsed in stalemate.

Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over everything from unemployment benefits to financial aid for schools to cash injections for states’ coffers.

The US unemployment rate stands at 10.2%, above any level during the 2008 financial crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

Jobless benefits have expired, as did a federal moratorium on evictions.

On Friday, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful elected Democrat, held a meeting in her Capitol Hill office with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.