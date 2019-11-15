Concern over 'rushed' approval for India Covid jab

Experts have raised concerns over India’s emergency approval of a locally-produced coronavirus vaccine before the completion of trials.

On Sunday, Delhi approved the vaccine – known as Covaxin – as well as the global AstraZeneca Oxford jab, which is also being manufactured in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted the approval as a “game changer”.

The head of Bharat Biotech, which makes Covaxin, defended the approval process, but health experts warn it was rushed.

Health watchdog All India Drug Action Ntework said it was ‘shocked’.