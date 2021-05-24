Concern for Chernobyl power plant's workers

Earlier we reported that the city of Slavutych, where many of the Chernobyl power plant’s workers live, has been taken by Russian forces.

Now the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expressed its concern over the welfare of the plant’s employees, as there has been no staff rotation at the plant for nearly a week.

The IAEA’s director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, says there are concerns about the ability of staff to regularly rotate and return to their homes to rest.

Earlier this month, Grossi stressed the ability of staff to carry out their tasks without undue pressure is one of “the seven indispensable pillars for nuclear safety”.

This is not the only nuclear plant held by the Russians. Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, is also in the hands of Russian troops.