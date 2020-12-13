World
Concern at 'unprecedented' infection level in England
December 29, 2020 10:38 am
London Ambulance Service received as many emergency calls on 26 December as it did at the height of the first wave of Covid-19. [Source: BBC]
England’s “very high” Covid infection level is a “growing concern” as the NHS struggles to cope with rising patient numbers, a health official has said.
On Monday, a further 41,385 COVID cases and 357 deaths were reported in the UK.
Some data for Scotland and Northern Ireland is not being released over the Christmas period.
