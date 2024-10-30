Comedian sparks outrage at rally

[Source: BBC]

The Trump campaign has issued a statement distancing itself from comments about Puerto Rico made at the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, speaking before Donald Trump took to the stage, labeled the US territory as a “floating island of garbage”.

The comments, along with other racist and sexist remarks made by other speakers, sparked backlash from Puerto Rican celebrities, politicians and others.

Among those were rapper Bad Bunny, singer Ricky Martin and actress Jennifer Lopez.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, on a live stream with congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, labeled Mr. Hinchcliffe “a jack-wad”.

While Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory and its citizens are not able to vote in the election, there are large Puerto Rican populations in several key states, including Pennsylvania.

Puerto Ricans who live in the United States are eligible to vote, and both campaigns have made an effort to target the almost six-million-strong community.