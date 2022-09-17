Colourful songbirds could be traded to extinction

White plumage is popular in the songbird trade. [Source: BBC News]

Uniquely coloured songbirds are at high risk of extinction because they are in demand as pets, research has shown.

The pet songbird trade in Asia has already driven several species close to extinction, with birds targeted primarily for their beautiful voices.

Now a study has revealed that particular colours of plumage put birds at greater risk of being taken from the wild and sold.

Article continues after advertisement

Researchers say breeding birds in captivity for the trade could help.

“That won’t work for all species,” said lead researcher Prof Rebecca Senior, from the University of Durham. “But there’s hope that we could shift the sourcing [of some pet birds] – so they’re captive-bred rather than caught in the wild.”

Supplying, rather than fighting, the songbird trade might prove controversial, but these researchers say it could be a practical way to prevent species from being lost from the wild.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, also showed that if the most desirable birds continued to be taken from the wild, the populations left in Asia’s tropical forests would gradually become “more drab”. The most striking, uniquely coloured birds would be the first to be lost.

To understand the threats to wild birds, Prof Senior and her colleagues carried out what was essentially a stocktake of the species – and the colours – most commonly bought and sold in the songbird markets of Asia.

The scientists also simulated the impact of the trade – removing the most commonly traded species from the wild population. This showed that continued songbird trapping would result in “more brown and less blue” plumage in Asia’s tropical forests.

In parts of Asia, Indonesia in particular, the impact of the trade has been labelled a conservation crisis. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) set up a specialist group in an effort to prevent the extinction of species that are threatened by the trade.