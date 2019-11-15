Home

Colorado police apologise for detaining mother and children

BBC
August 5, 2020 1:24 pm
Aurora police have aologised for the arrests. [Source: BBC]

Police in Colorado in the United States have apologised for pulling guns on a black woman and four children they mistakenly arrested.

Video of officers detaining Brittney Gilliam, along with her six-year-old daughter, nieces aged 14 and 17, and sister, 12, has drawn outrage.

The police department said the officers mistakenly believed Ms Gilliam’s car had been stolen and had been trained to perform a “high-risk stop”.

The department has launched an investigation and will cover the cost of therapy for the children.

The family had been out to visit a nail salon on Sunday and were returning to their car after finding the salon closed.

Officers approached the vehicle with guns drawn as the family got into the car.

In the footage posted by witnesses on social media, officers can be seen surrounding the car as all four girls lie face-down in the parking lot.

The children can be heard crying and calling for their mother as witnesses question police about the situation.

