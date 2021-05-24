World
Colorado officer arrested after threatening to shoot suspect
July 29, 2021 1:12 pm
A still showing an early moment of the arrest from Mr Haubert's bodycam. [Source: BBC]
A Colorado police officer in the United States has been arrested after being filmed threatening to kill a man during an arrest.
Body camera footage shows Aurora policeman John Haubert using a pistol to strike the man, saying “if you move, I will shoot you”.
The arrest comes amid intense scrutiny of police misconduct in the US following the 2020 death of George Floyd, which sparked national protests.
Article continues after advertisement
A second officer has also been arrested for failing to stop Haubert.
Footage shows Haubert repeatedly saying “stop fighting” as the man tells him he can’t even breathe.
Advertisement