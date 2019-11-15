Colorado identifies first known case of UK COVID-19 variant in the US

Colorado health officials announced the nation’s first known case of the COVID-19 variant originally discovered in the United Kingdom Tuesday.

The COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 was identified in a Colorado man in his 20s, with no travel history, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Tuesday.

Polis said the man is in isolation in Elbert County, and will remain in isolation until cleared by health officials.

No close contacts of the man have been identified yet, but health officials are working on contact tracing, he added.