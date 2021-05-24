Colombia's most wanted drug lord Otoniel captured

Colombia’s most wanted drug trafficker and the leader of the country’s largest criminal gang has been captured.

Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known as Otoniel, was seized after a joint operation by the army, air force and police.

The government had offered an $800,000 reward for information about his whereabouts, while the US placed a $5m bounty on his head.

He was captured in a rural hideout in north-western Colombia, close to the border with Panama.

While details of the operation are still emerging, it’s said one police officer had been killed.