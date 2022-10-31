Collapsed India bridge that killed 132 was recently repaired

[Source: CNN]

At least 132 people died when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India’s western state of Gujarat.

Most of those who had died were women, children or elderly.

The bridge in Morbi had been reopened just a week ago after repairs.

There was overcrowding on the bridge at the time as people celebrated the Diwali festival.

The 230m bridge on the Machchu river was built during British rule in the 19th Century.

The death toll is expected to rise further.

Police, military and disaster response teams were deployed and the rescue effort continued through the night with rescue operations still underway.