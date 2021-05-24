Home

Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished

TVNZ
July 3, 2021 7:32 am

Florida officials are working on plans to tear down what’s left of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building after concerns about the structure’s instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.

After rescue efforts resumed yesterday, officials say they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure even as searchers continue to comb the rubble pile beneath it.

Scott Nacheman, a structures specialist, says engineers are looking at different methods for the demolition and how to proceed “to make the site safe for ongoing rescue operations.”

Article continues after advertisement

Nacheman says that if the building comes down, there initially will be a slowdown in the rescue operation. But he said the demolition of the structure would create a safer working environment that could allow more personnel on the site and accelerate the pace of the work.

He adds it would likely be weeks before officials schedule the demolition.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the decision about the demolition needs to be made “extremely carefully and methodically,” considering the potential impact on the pile of debris and the effect on the search.

The rescue work was halted early yesterday after the crew noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column.

 

