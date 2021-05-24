Home

Colin Powell: Funeral for 'great lion with big heart'

| @BBCWorld
November 6, 2021 12:21 pm
[Source: BBC]

US presidents, past and present, have joined other senior Republicans and Democrats in remembering former secretary of state Colin Powell at his funeral service.

The 84-year-old died of Covid complications last month.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sat alongside Barack Obama and George W Bush, and former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, inside the Washington National Cathedral.

