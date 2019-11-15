Cockpit exchange recorded after missile hit Ukraine jet

A black box recorder recovered from a Ukrainian passenger jet mistakenly shot down by Iran in January captured a conversation in the cockpit moments after a missile strike, officials say.

Data from the Boeing 737 indicated that the pilots and passengers were alive before a second missile hit 25 seconds later, Iran’s aviation authority said.

The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran.

All 176 people on board were killed.

After initially denying any responsibility for the incident, Iran admitted it had shot down the UIA flight “unintentionally”, calling it a “disastrous mistake” by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Iran’s air defences had been on high alert at the time. Hours earlier, the country had fired ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike in Baghdad.