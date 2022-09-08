Coalition accuses government of mishandling Solomon Islands election funding offer

Foreign Minister Penny Wong. [Photo Source: ABC News]

Foreign Minister Penny Wong is trying to douse political controversy over Australia’s offer to fund elections in Solomon Islands after its Prime Minister accused the federal government of foreign interference.

Manasseh Sogavare issued a biting statement late on Tuesday saying Australia’s offer to fund elections next year was designed to convince Solomon Islands MPs not to vote for a controversial bill to push the national poll back until 2024, calling it an “assault” on the country’s democracy.

Opposition MPs in the Solomon Islands have backed Australia’s offer and say Mr Sogavare’s furious response exposes the fact that his real aim is to hold onto power.

But the Coalition has accused the government of bungling its handling of the matter and grilled the Foreign Minister on the subject in Senate Question Time.

Senator Wong did not mention Mr Sogavare directly but denied the allegation of foreign interference.

“Support for an election which is held when the Solomon Islands parliament and government determined that election can be, is an offer respectful of the sovereignty of Solomon Islands,” she told the Senate.

She also stressed that the government’s financial assistance was not contingent on the election being held on schedule next year.

Mr Sogavare maintains he needs to delay the election until after the Pacific Games in late 2023 because his country does not have the financial resources to hold two major events in the same year.

The Solomons opposition scoffs at that explanation and accuses the Prime Minister of trying to erode democratic norms.

Senator Wong said Australia’s offer to help would stand even if the poll was pushed back.

The Solomon Islands parliament is due to formally debate the constitutional amendment to delay elections when it sits on Thursday.

Mr Sogavare’s government has control of the chamber and most observers expect the parliament to pass it rapidly.